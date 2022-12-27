Kothrud and Bavdhan areas in Pune to face water cuts

Warje Water Centre intends to place a flow metre on the main water pipe delivering water to the Kothrud region of the Gandhi Bhavan tank and the Bavdhan area of the Chandni Chowk tank on Thursday (December 29). The water delivery will begin with low pressure in the morning on Friday (December 30).

Aniruddha Pawaskar, Chief Engineer, Water Supply Department, Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), has appealed that all citizens take notice and cooperate in this regard.

Water supply cut-off area in Kothrud: Mahatma Society area, Bhujbal Township, Eklavya College area, Kumar area, Gananjay Society, Rohan Garden area, Kothrud Ward Office area, Atharva Ved, Kanchan Ganga, Alaknanda, Shivprabha Mantri Park-1, Aroh Society, Shravandhara Slum, Sahajanand, Shantivan Gandhi Memorial, Kirloskar Diesel Company, Laxminagar Slum, Prametesh Society, Prametesh Society, DP road, and

Bavdhan Area consists of the following areas: Bavdhan Gaonthan, Bavdhan Khurd, Bavdhan Budruk, Vaidehi Enclave Society, Vidya Nagar, and the left and right sides of Pashan Road.