Koyta gang: Supriya Sule meets Pune Police Commissioner to discuss security concerns

Amidst growing concerns and fear due to the infamous Koyta Gang in Pune, especially in the Warje locality, Member of Parliament Supriya Sule met with Police Commissioner Ritesh Kumar to discuss and find solutions for the worsening situation.

The atmosphere of fear has been heightened by the recent incident in the Warje Canal vicinity, where five cars were maliciously damaged, intensifying concerns among the local community.

This year has seen a rise in instances where troublemakers, including underage individuals, employ koytas as instruments of terror and assault against people. These so-called 'Koyta gangs' have been known to wield billhooks and create an atmosphere of fear, particularly in the outskirts of Pune.

As a response to these incidents, the Pune Police had earlier this year implemented a requirement for shopkeepers to keep records of individuals purchasing koytas, which includes collecting their Aadhaar card information.

Additionally, Supriya Sule has strongly urged the State's Home Minister to intervene in the matter. Highlighting the pressing necessity to confront the worsening crime scenario, Sule emphasized the significance of taking prompt and resolute measures to permanently suppress organized crime in Pune. She implored the Home Minister to take proactive steps and issue necessary directives to effectively combat the increasing crime rates.