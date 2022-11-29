Krishna Hegde joins faction led by Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

In a fresh jolt for Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), former MLA Krishna Hegde on Monday extended support to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and joined his Sena faction. He joined Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena along with hundreds of his supporters. He has been made the party's deputy leader and spokesperson.

Hegde had shot into the limelight when he lodged a complaint against a woman who allegedly tried to honey-trap him for extortion purposes. Incidentally, the same woman had accused Maharashtra minister Dhananjay Munde of allegedly raping her for several years, but later withdrew her police complaint.Hegde was elected on a Congress ticket from the Vile Parle Assembly constituency in 2009, but in the 2014 elections, he was defeated by BJP candidate.