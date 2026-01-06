Ladki Bahin Yojana: Completed e-KYC Yet Not Receiving ₹1,500? Know Why This Can Happen

The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana, which provides eligible women with a monthly financial assistance of ₹1,500, has introduced an important update that beneficiaries must be aware of. While it is already known that completing e-KYC is mandatory to continue receiving the benefit, the government has now tightened verification norms further. This new development has raised concerns among beneficiaries, as failure to meet specific conditions could result in payments being halted. Women enrolled under the scheme are advised to carefully read the latest information to avoid disruption in receiving the monthly amount.

To ensure transparency, prevent duplication, and guarantee timely disbursal of funds, the state government launched the e-KYC facility on the official Ladki Bahin Yojana portal on September 18. Beneficiaries were required to complete the process by December 31. The initiative aims to confirm the identity and eligibility of women availing the scheme so that only genuine beneficiaries continue receiving financial assistance. The government has emphasised that completing e-KYC is essential for uninterrupted monthly transfers of ₹1,500 into beneficiaries’ bank accounts.

Even women who have already completed the e-KYC process are advised to pay attention to this update. The government has clarified that merely completing e-KYC does not guarantee continuation of benefits. Payments may still be stopped if beneficiaries fail to meet eligibility criteria under the scheme. Therefore, it is crucial for women to ensure that all personal, income, and household details provided during verification are accurate and compliant with the scheme’s rules to avoid suspension of the monthly assistance.

According to official clarification, only women who are fully eligible and whose verification process is successfully completed will receive the upcoming installments of the Ladki Bahin Yojana. Those who have completed e-KYC and satisfy all prescribed conditions will continue to receive financial support without interruption. However, women who have not completed e-KYC may be removed from the beneficiary list. Authorities have stressed that incomplete verification could lead to permanent exclusion from the scheme.

Currently, the Ladki Bahin Yojana has nearly 2.5 crore registered beneficiaries across Maharashtra. Out of these, approximately 1.6 crore women have completed the e-KYC process so far. However, an estimated 30 to 40 lakh beneficiaries are yet to complete verification. Officials have warned that these women risk losing their monthly benefit if they fail to complete e-KYC within the stipulated time or do not meet eligibility norms.

To qualify for the scheme, the beneficiary must be a resident of Maharashtra. Eligible categories include married, widowed, divorced, abandoned, destitute women, and only one unmarried woman per family. The age limit is between 21 and 65 years. Beneficiaries must have a bank account linked to Aadhaar, and annual family income should not exceed ₹2.5 lakh. Yellow or orange ration card holders are exempt from submitting income certificates. However, government employees, pensioners, former public representatives, and families owning large agricultural land are excluded.