Delhi: 3 Killed, Firefighter Injured in Massive Blaze at Delhi Metro Staff Quarters in Adarsh Nagar

At least three people were killed in a massive fire that broke out on the second floor of the Delhi Metro staff quarters in the Adarsh Nagar area of Delhi in the early hours of Tuesday, January 6. The deceased have been identified as Ajay (42), Neelam (38), and their 10-year-old daughter, Janhvi.

The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received information about the incident at around 2.39 am. The fire erupted on the second floor of the DMRC (Delhi Metro Rail Corporation) Staff Quarters. The firefighters' team, along with vehicles, were dispatched immediately.

#BREAKING A fire on the second floor of the DMRC Staff Quarters in Adarsh Nagar claimed three lives. The Fire Control Room was alerted at 2:39 AM. One firefighter was injured while responding to the blaze: DFS pic.twitter.com/p8by1RY7tc — IANS (@ians_india) January 6, 2026

Also Read | Daman Fire: Major Blaze Breaks Out at Two Packaging Companies in Daman; One Plant Completely Charred.

The firefighters recovered three bodies at the spot. During the rescue operation, a firefighter was also injured. Police are the spot and investigating the incident. Relief operations are underway, and further details are awaited.