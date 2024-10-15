Ladki Bahin Yojana Diwali Bonus 2024: Check Eligibility Criteria and Bonus Amount for Women Beneficiaries

There is a buzz around in the localities and among the women group about the Diwali bouns under the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme. The Eknath Shinde-led Maharashtra government has announced the Ladki Bahin Yojana Diwali Bonus 2024. According to the information, the government will deposit Rs 3,000, which includes the 4th and 5th instalments of money, into the bank accounts of eligible women beneficiaries under the scheme. This will be part of the Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana Bonus scheme.

As part of the Diwali Bonus, the Mahayuti government in the state decided to give the October and November instalments together in advance of the Ladki Bahin Yojana as a Diwali Bonus for women in the state. About 94,000 women beneficiaries in the state have received the advanced Diwali Bonus in their respective bank accounts.

Ladki Bahin Scheme Eligibility

The applicant must be a woman and a permanent resident of Maharashtra state between 21 and 65 years old under the Majhi Ladki Bahin Yojana scheme rules. The applicant's family's yearly income should not be more than Rs 2.5 lakh. All Married, Unmarried, abandoned, divorced, and destitute women are eligible, and they must have a bank account in their name.

Document Required to Apply for Ladki Bahin Yojana

To apply for the Mazi Ladki Bahin Scheme, one must have an Aadhaar Card, Identity Card or Certificate, Bank Account, Caste Certificate, Residence Certificate, Age Proof, Ration Card, Passport Size Photograph, Income Proof [Yellow and orange ration card holders, Domicile certificate, Birth Certificate and Voter ID. Today (October 15) is the last date for submitting the online and offline applications for the scheme.