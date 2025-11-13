Ladki Bahin Yojana: e-KYC Mandatory for 16th Installment, Website Updates Causing Temporary Delays; Here’s What Minister Aditi Tatkare Revealed

The Maharashtra government’s much-acclaimed Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme is set to release its 16th installment into the accounts of eligible women soon. However, the Women and Child Development Department has made e-KYC verification compulsory to receive the next payment. Many beneficiaries have reported issues during the process, including server errors and OTP delays. Women and Child Development Minister Aditi Tatkare assured that the government is addressing these glitches and that no eligible woman will be deprived of the scheme’s benefits. Special website updates are also being made for women who do not have a husband or father.

Minister Aditi Tatkare said, “The Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme’s website is currently undergoing certain changes, which is causing difficulties for some women while completing e-KYC. Especially for those whose husbands or fathers are no longer alive, necessary modifications are being implemented. Once this process is completed, the e-KYC procedure will become much easier. Every eligible woman will definitely receive the benefits of this scheme.”

Under the Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme, women aged 21 to 65 receive ₹1,500 every month as financial assistance. The September installment was credited by October 10, and beneficiaries now await the next payment expected before Diwali. However, officials have clarified that no further installments will be credited without completing e-KYC. The final date for e-KYC completion is November 18, 2025, and all eligible women have been urged to finish the process before the deadline to continue receiving the scheme’s benefits.