Latur: Class 3 Boy Tries Unnatural Act After Watching Obscene Video on Phone; Teachers Shocked

In today’s digital age, mobile usage among young children is growing rapidly. Many parents hand over phones to their kids to keep them occupied while finishing chores, unaware of the long-term impact. This growing dependency is exposing children to inappropriate content and fostering negative behavior. A recent shocking incident from Latur district highlights this concern, where a third-grade student allegedly attempted an unnatural act with a classmate after watching obscene videos online, leaving teachers stunned and deeply disturbed.

According to reports, the incident took place at a government school near Latur city. Teachers investigating the matter revealed that the boy had been influenced by explicit videos he watched on social media platforms. The child admitted that his actions were inspired by what he had seen online. Educators believe the case is a direct result of unsupervised mobile use among children as young as seven or eight. Teachers have urged parents to remain vigilant and ensure children are not exposed to harmful digital material.

At home, many parents give their children mobile phones without checking what content they are consuming. Experts warn that this negligence can have lasting psychological effects, as children develop distorted perceptions about behavior at a very young age. The situation is so serious that teachers are questioning whether parents will ever take these warnings seriously. They emphasize that preventing children from using mobile phones altogether may be the only way to protect them from such exposure.

While social media offers valuable educational and creative content, it also contains explicit material that can easily attract young minds. Children, driven by curiosity, often imitate what they see, leading to dangerous and unexpected outcomes. Teachers have expressed grave concern over the growing number of such cases and insist that parents play a crucial role in monitoring mobile use. They believe that with proper parental awareness and digital discipline, children can be guided back on the right path before such incidents become more frequent.