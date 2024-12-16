Ladki Bahin Yojana: Maharashtra Govt Allocates Rs 1,400 Crore for Women’s Welfare Scheme

The Maharashtra government on Monday presented supplementary demands worth Rs 35,788 crore on the first day of the Winter Session of the state legislature. The supplementary demands include Rs 1,400 crore allocated for the Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme. This scheme aims to support women in the state who are below the poverty line.

During the assembly election campaign, the ruling Mahayuti coalition had promised to increase the financial assistance under the Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme to Rs 2,100. Currently, women in the age group of 21 to 65 receive Rs 1,500. The timeline for this promised increase remains uncertain. At the current rate, the scheme would require Rs 46,000 crore annually. So far, more than 2.5 crore women have benefited from this scheme.

Minister Uday Samant tabled the supplementary demands in the state assembly.

The Public Works Department (PWD) is the largest recipient of the supplementary funds. It received Rs 7,490.24 crore. Of this amount, Rs 3,195 crore is allocated for interest-free loans from the Centre under the special assistance scheme for capital expenditure on buildings, roads, and bridges.

Other significant allocations include Rs 3,050 crore for the Chief Minister Baliraja Free Electricity Scheme, which provides free electricity to farmers. The government also allocated Rs 1,250 crore for the PM Awas Yojana under the OBC Welfare department. Additionally, Rs 1,212.52 crore has been allocated for a loan for the Mumbai Metro project.

Rs 1,000 crore has been set aside for an integrated industrial promotion scheme. The government also allocated Rs 1,204 crore to provide margin money loans for cooperative sugar mills. Rs 758 crore has been earmarked to support milk farmers in the state.

