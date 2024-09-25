Ladki Bahin Yojana Scam in Akola: Government Takes Action Against 6 Men for Defrauding Govt Scheme with Fake Applications

The "Mukhya Mantri Majhi Ladki Bahin" scheme, aimed at supporting women with a monthly allowance of ₹1,500, has garnered massive participation, with millions of women having applied and received funds. However, reports of fraud have surfaced, highlighting irregularities in the scheme. In cities like Pune, Satara, Sangli, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, and Nagpur, 30 cases have been registered, with allegations that lakhs of rupees have been siphoned through fraudulent claims.

The scheme's application process remains open, with the deadline extended to September 30, though further extensions are speculated due to the upcoming assembly elections. To date, over 2 crore women have benefitted, with the third installment set for distribution on September 29.In an unusual turn of events, six men from Akola attempted to fraudulently apply for the benefits of this women-only scheme. These men, dubbed "Ladkiya Bhau" (Dear Brothers), used the "Narishakti Doot" app to submit their applications. During verification, their false claims were uncovered. The Women and Child Welfare Department has suspended their Aadhaar cards, and a formal explanation has been demanded from them. Legal action is expected to follow.

Launched ahead of the assembly elections, the scheme has received a massive response, particularly in Akola district, where 4,35,238 women applied. Of these, 4,26,240 applications have already been approved. The Maharashtra Mazi Ladki Bahin Yojna was introduced in the state budget, which is aimed at empowering and providing support to women in the state. The scheme focuses on promoting their education, health, and overall well-being, to ensure their holistic development. Under the newly introduced scheme, it has been specified that women falling within the age bracket of 21 to 65 and belonging to low-income groups will receive a monthly allowance of Rs 1500. Following the initial announcement, a significant surge of women from various regions within the state have shown interest in enrolling in this scheme.