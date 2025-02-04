Ladki Bahin Yojana to Continue Without Interruption, Says Deputy CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has assured that the Ladki Bahin scheme will continue without any interruption, stating the Mahayuti government's dedication to women's welfare. The scheme is widely recognized for playing a significant role in the BJP-led coalition's substantial victory in the state assembly elections held in November 2024.

Under the Ladki Bahin scheme, women receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 1,500. The Shiv Sena, led by Shinde, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP are key members of the ruling Mahayuti alliance. Speaking at an event in Thane city on Monday night, Shinde assured the gathering, saying, "The Mahayuti government will never allow the Ladki Bahin scheme to be discontinued."

"Our responsibility has increased as we have been given another chance to serve the people," said Shinde, who holds charge of the housing and urban development departments.

Shinde also addressed concerns regarding pending housing projects in Mumbai, Thane, Pune, and other parts of Maharashtra. He reassured that stalled development projects, some of which have been delayed for over 25 years, would now be completed within a set timeframe. The minister further lauded the Maharashtra government's cluster development scheme, describing it as a unique initiative that has not been seen in any other country.

"The cluster scheme will provide a comprehensive solution for all types of rehabilitation and development, ensuring that every affected family receives the benefits they deserve," he said.