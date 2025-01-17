Ladki Bahin Yojana: When Will Maharashtra Govt Release Rs 1,500 Installment for January? Aditi Tatkare Gives BIG Update

The beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana are set to receive their January installment on January 26, 2025. Minister Aditi Tatkare confirmed the date for the distribution while speaking to the media.

Tatkare assured that efforts are being made to ensure that the funds are credited before January 26. The government has allocated 3,690 crore rupees for the January installment. Financial planning is currently underway for the timely distribution of the benefits.

"The beneficiaries will receive Rs 1,500 for this month, and distribution will begin before January 26," Tatkare said.

The minister also addressed the opposition's criticism of the scheme, pointing out that the opposition had included a similar plan in their own election manifesto. She said that the current government is fulfilling all promises made in its manifesto.

Tatkare added that preparations for the February installment are already in progress and assured that there will be no delays in future distributions following the budget presentation. In December 2024, 2.47 crore beneficiaries received their benefits under the scheme.