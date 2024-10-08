Ladki Bahin Yojana Women to Receive Three Free Gas Cylinders Annually Under Annapurna Yojana, Know How

In the budget session, the state government had announced the provision of three gas cylinders to women in a year under the Chief Minister's Annapurna Yojana. For that, a condition was made to have gas jod in the name of the concerned woman. However, now it has been changed and the beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin Yojana will be given the benefit of Annapurna Yojana and the gas connection in the name of another member of the family will have to be done in the name of the concerned beneficiary woman.

The state government had announced the Chief Minister Annapurna Yojana as well as the Ladki Bahin Yojana. Under this scheme, eligible women will be given three gas cylinders free of cost in a year. This benefit will be given to the beneficiaries of Ujjwala Yojana and the beneficiaries of Ladki Bahin Yojana. However, it was stipulated that the benefit would be given only to those women in whose name the gas is added. Because of this, even though this scheme would be beneficial for common women, many women were feared to be deprived of this scheme. Therefore, the state government has now changed the rules of this scheme.

Most of the gas joints in the state are in the name of the men of the household. Therefore, it would be difficult for women to get direct subsidy even if they were eligible for Annapurna Yojana. The state government has now decided to amend the earlier order. Eligible beneficiaries under Ladki Bahin Yojana will get three gas cylinders free under Annapurna Yojana after transfer of gas connection in name of male family member by female beneficiary to her own name. This will benefit crores of women in the state.