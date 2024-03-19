Lakhan Bhaiya Fake Encounter Case: Bombay High Court Sentences Ex-Cop Pradeep Sharma to Life Imprisonment

the Bombay High Court today overturned the acquittal of former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma and sentenced him to life imprisonment for his role in the 2006 fake encounter case of Lakhan Bhaiya, an alleged aide of gangster Chhota Rajan.

Pradeep Sharma was accused of killing Vasai resident Lakhan Bhaiya, whose real name was Ramnarayan Gupta, suspected to be a gangster from underworld don Chhota Rajan's gang.

BIG BREAKING - Bombay HC sets aside acquittal of ex-cop & encounter specialist PRADEEP SHARMA &

sentences him to LIFE IMPRISONMENT in Lakhan Bhaiya fake encounter case of 2006.



HC also UPHOLDS life to 12 cops and 1 civilian in 1st conviction of cops in fake encounter.

Bhaiya was shot in the Versova area of Mumbai. The encounter was led by former encounter specialist Pradeep Sharma. The bench of Justices Revati Mohite-Dere and Gauri Godse had reserved their judgement in the case on November 8, 2023. Bhaiya's brother, Ram Prasad Gupta, who is an advocate, had filed an appeal against Sharma's acquittal. Both the Maharashtra government and Lakhan Bhaiya's brother challenged Sharma's acquittal.

In 2013, a sessions court had convicted 21 people, including 13 police personnel, for murdering Lakhan Bhaiya in a staged encounter. However, Sharma was acquitted due to lack of evidence.

The High Court not only reversed Sharma's acquittal but also upheld the life sentences awarded to 12 other police officers and one civilian convicted in the first instance.