Lalit Patil’s arrest will expose huge drug nexus in state: Devendra Fadnavis

The arrest of Lalit Patil, who is an accused in the seizure of mephedrone valued at nearly Rs 300 crore, is anticipated to be accompanied by a major revelation over his drug nexus in Maharashtra, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said.

The senior BJP leader was speaking to reporters in Pune after the Mumbai police said they had arrested Patil near Bengaluru. With his arrest, a huge drug nexus will be unearthed, he claimed. A major revelation will soon come out in connection with Lalit Patil and his drug nexus in the state. Those who are currently loosely talking about the state’s affairs will be shut completely, he said.

Patil, an inmate of the Yerawada Jail in Pune, was apprehended on Tuesday night by a team of Mumbai’s Sakinaka police, an official said earlier. A Mumbai police team nabbed Lalit Patil from a hotel between Bengaluru and Chennai, he said. Asked about his escape from the hospital, Fadnavis, who is also the state’s home minister, said, No one will be spared. The inquiry into this matter is going on. All those who made a mistake will face action. Nine policemen were suspended after Patil’s escape from the hospital.