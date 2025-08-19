Landslide in Maharashtra: 75-Year-Old Woman Dies in Raigad As Heavy Rainfall Lashes District

Amid heavy rains, a 75-year-old woman died after a landslide hit her house in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Tuesday morning, police said. The incident took place at Mithekhar village in Murud tehsil.

The deceased was identified as Vitha Motiram Gaikar. Murud tehsildar and the local disaster management team reached the spot and started a rescue operation. The district administration has urged the residents of landslide-prone areas to take precautionary measures.

Heavy rains have wreaked havoc in Raigad district on Tuesday, disrupting normal life. The continuous heavy rains for the last two days have created a critical situation on the district's rivers, dams, bridges and roads. Fears of flooding have increased in the villages along the river banks.

The water level of the major rivers in the district has increased significantly. The Savitri River flows at the warning level, while the Amba River flows at the danger level. The Kundalika River has also started flowing at the warning level. The administration has predicted that the rivers' water levels will likely increase further if the continuous rain continues.