Mumbai Local Trains on Harbour Line Running Late, Services on Western Line Now Operational; High Tides Hit Gateway of India (Watch Video)

Local train services on the Harbour line were running 10 to 15 minutes behind schedule on Tuesday as heavy rainfall continued for the fourth consecutive day in Mumbai. This led to waterlogging on tracks and lowered visibility, which hampered operations on the suburban railway. According to the information, Harbour line services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Andheri are working, while trains from CSMT to Panvel remain suspended until further orders.

#WRUpdates



All lines over WR Mumbai Suburban section are operational and trains are running over Churchgate - Dahanu Road Section and Harbour lines with delay of 10-15 minutes.

Trains on the Western Line are also operational between Churchgate and Dahanu Road section, said Western Railway. "All lines over WR Mumbai Suburban section are operational and trains are running over Churchgate - Dahanu Road Section and Harbour lines with delay of 10-15 minutes," Western Railway wrote on X.

Earlier in the day, due to heavy rainfall, Mumbai local train services between Virar and Vasai were suspended on Tuesday, August 19, until further notice, Western Railway said. Meanwhile, trains between Borivali and Churchgate are operational despite heavy downpours in Mumbai and the suburbs. However, services are running behind schedule due to maintaining precautionary speed as tracks were flooded with rain water and low visibility.

"Due to heavy rains, local train services between Virar and Vasai are not operational. Services will remain suspended until further information. Inconvenience is regretted," wrote Divisional Railway Manager, Mumbai Division of Western Railway in a X post.

Due to heavy rains, local train services between Virar and Vasai are not operational. Services will remain suspended until further information. Inconvenience is regretted.



भारी वर्षा के कारण विरार और वसई के बीच की लोकल ट्रेन सेवाएँ बंद हैं। अगली सूचना तक सेवाएँ निलंबित…

Harbour Line Update

Train services on the Harbour line are also non-operational for passengers today as heavy rainfall has hampered visibility and waterlogging on tracks, making it risky for trains, as it can cause coach derailments. Services between Kurla and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) are suspended until further notice. "Passengers are requested to kindly note that services will remain suspended until further information. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," Central Railway further said in a tweet.

Harbour Train Update

Due to heavy rains in Mumbai and #Waterlogging at Chunnabhatti station, train services on the Harbour Line between CLA and CSMT are suspended until further notice.

Visuals From Wadala: Water Logging Between Tracks

VIDEO | Maharashtra: Incessant rain has caused waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai, including railway tracks, affecting local train services.



Visuals from Wadala.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/u4x0qTifkw — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 19, 2025

Central Line Update

Due to waterlogging between tracks at Chunnabhatti station on Central line trains services between Kurla Junction Railway Station (CLA) are suspended until further notice. "Harbour Train Update Due to heavy rains in Mumbai and #Waterlogging at Chunnabhatti station, train services on the Harbour Line between CLA and CSMT are suspended until further notice," said Central Railway.

High Tide Alert in Mumbai

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday issued a high tide forecast and asked to avoid going near the seashore during high tide timings. Waves of as high as 3.75 metres likely today in the Arabian Sea.

Dramatic visuals from the Gateway of India have surfaced on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter). They show high tides hitting the walls of the British-era monument on Tuesday. A road near it also flooded under the water as high waves threw water out of the river.

9:16 am - 3.75 metres

8:53 PM - 3.14 metres

Low tide in Mumbai today

3:16 pm - 2.22 metres

3:11 AM (August 20) - 1.05 metres

High tide in Mumbai on August 20

9:16 am – 3.75 metres

8:53 pm – 3.14 metres

Rainfall Data From Past 24 hours: From 8:00 am on August 18, 2025, to 8 am on August 19, 2025

1. Chincholi Fire Station – 361 mm

2. Kandivali Fire Station – 337 mm

3. Dindoshi Colony Municipal School – 305 mm

4. Magathane Bus Depot – 304 mm

5. Versova Pumping Station – 240 mm

City:

1. SWD Workshop, Dadar – 300 mm

2. B. Nadkarni Municipal School, Wadala – 282 mm

3. Forsberry Road Reservoir, F/South Ward – 265 mm

4. Pratiksha Nagar Municipal School, Sion – 252 mm

5. Savitribai Phule Municipal School, Worli – 250 mm

Eastern Suburbs:

1. Chembur Fire Station – 297 mm

2. Building Proposal Office, Vikhroli – 293 mm

3. Passpoli Municipal School, Powai – 290 mm

4. Veena Nagar Municipal School – 288 mm

5. Tagore Nagar Municipal School – 287 mm

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for the city after heavy rainfall lashed the city for the past four days, making life difficult for Mumbaikars. The rainfall hampered road and rail traffic, forcing authorities to suspend services and close roads, subways, and bridges for precautionary measures.