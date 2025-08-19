Mumbai Local Train Update: Central and Harbour Line Services Suspended Due to Heavy Rains and Waterlogging on Tracks

Heavy rainfall across Mumbai has led to major disruptions in train services on Tuesday, with the Mumbai Division of Central Railway announcing several suspensions through official posts on X. According to the update, Harbour Line operations between Chunnabhatti (CLA) and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) have been halted due to intense waterlogging at Chunnabhatti station. Officials confirmed that the suspension will remain in force until further notice, leaving thousands of daily commuters stranded and forcing them to seek alternative modes of transport amid already waterlogged city roads. The Mumbai Division of Central Railway posted on X, "Harbour Train Update Due to heavy rains in Mumbai and #Waterlogging at Chunnabhatti station, train services on the Harbour Line between CLA and CSMT are suspended until further notice."

The downpour also disrupted services on the Mainline section between CSMT and Thane station, which was suspended indefinitely, Central Railway said in another update. To manage the rush, shuttle services are currently being operated between Thane and outstation routes, including Karjat, Khopoli, and Kasara. Despite this arrangement, a large number of passengers faced inconvenience with long delays and overcrowding reported at several junctions. Authorities have emphasized that these measures were taken purely in the interest of safety due to track flooding and poor visibility caused by continuous rainfall. The Mumbai Division of Central Railway posted on X, "Train Update Due to heavy rains in the Mumbai region and #Waterlogging, Mainline train services between CSMT and Thane station are suspended until further notice Shuttle service are running between Thane - Karjat, Khopoli and Kasara Station."

Issuing an advisory, Central Railway urged passengers to remain cautious and follow safety protocols while traveling during this period of heavy rainfall. The Mumbai Division stressed that teams are working on high alert to manage the crisis and assist passengers on the ground. Commuters were reminded not to cross tracks, avoid traveling on footboards, and refrain from discarding plastic waste that worsens waterlogging. The advisory highlighted that cooperation with railway staff is essential for maintaining smooth operations and ensuring passenger safety amid Mumbai’s ongoing weather emergency. In the X post, the Central Railway posted, "Dear passengers, please follow the safety guidelines. Stay alert, and stay safe."