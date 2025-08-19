Mumbai Rains: Over 250 Flights Delayed at CSMIA as City Hit by Heavy Showers

Flight operations at Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport were thrown into disarray on Tuesday as relentless rainfall battered the city. According to Flightradar, 155 departing flights faced delays while 102 incoming services also ran behind schedule. Passengers encountered long waiting hours as airlines grappled with operational challenges caused by poor weather and congestion. IndiGo issued a passenger advisory, stating: "With Mumbai drenched in heavy showers, several routes to the airport are witnessing waterlogging and sluggish traffic. This has, in turn, led to operational challenges, with delays in both departures and arrivals, and we truly regret the inconvenience this may cause.."

The heavy rainfall paralysed much of Mumbai, compounding the airport delays with widespread transport disruptions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) placed the city and suburbs under a red alert, warning of extremely heavy rain. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) declared a holiday for government, semi-government and civic offices except essential services, while urging private establishments to allow employees to work from home. “Considering the red alert for very heavy rainfall in Mumbai city and suburbs, all government, semi-government, and BMC offices (excluding essential services) will remain closed today,” the civic body stated. Schools and colleges across Mumbai and the Konkan region were also ordered shut.

On-ground transportation was equally strained. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking confirmed bus services had been diverted in several areas due to waterlogged streets. Suburban railway services faced delays of 20 to 30 minutes on the Central line as water accumulated on tracks in low-lying areas like Dadar, Matunga, Sion, and Parel. Officials added that poor visibility further slowed train movement, while an early morning technical snag in the signalling system between Ambivali and Shahad worsened the situation. Passengers were left stranded at several stations, highlighting the cascading impact of the city’s incessant rainfall.

Traffic movement on major city roads also collapsed as floodwaters inundated key routes. In Andheri West, vehicles were stranded on SV Road for hours with no movement possible. Waterlogging was reported in multiple neighbourhoods, including Sion, Mumbai Central, Dadar TT, Hindmata and Andheri Subway. Roads such as the Eastern Express Highway, Mumbai-Gujarat highway, and the Eastern Freeway were also submerged, slowing down emergency services. In Vasai, flooding at Vasant Nagari, Evershine Road, and Mithagar areas left 200 to 400 people stranded, forcing local authorities to step in for rescue operations. Commuters across the city struggled to navigate through waist-deep waters.