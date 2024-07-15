Landslide in Maharashtra's Ratnagiri; Shocking Visuals Emerge From Sakholi, Dapoli Taluka (Watch Video)

In a devastating event, a landslide occurred in Sakholi, Dapoli taluka of Ratnagiri district, Maharashtra. Dramatic footage captured the moment the hillside gave way, with soil and rocks cascading downwards. The incident has caused significant alarm among local residents and authorities. Landslides in the region are not uncommon, often triggered by heavy monsoon rains that weaken the soil structure. Experts have attributed this particular incident to prolonged rainfall, which saturated the soil and destabilized the hillside. Authorities have urged residents in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant and have emphasized the need for improved infrastructure and early warning systems to prevent future tragedies.

Maharashtra: Landslide in Sakholi, Dapoli taluka; A video captured the moment the mountain soil collapsed, causing the entire hillside to come down with soil and rocks pic.twitter.com/qPmYzYJW7h — IANS (@ians_india) July 15, 2024

On the other hand, landslide triggered by heavy rains brought rain services on the Konkan Railway route to a grinding halt on Sunday evening with as many as five long-distance trains being halted due to the disruption. According to officials, heavy rainfall in Raigad and Ratnagiri districts of Maharashtra triggered a landslide, which occurred just outside a tunnel between Vinhere (Raigad) and Divan Khawati (Ratnagiri) stations at around 5 PM on Sunday evening, bringing train traffic on the Konkan Railway route to a complete standstill.

However, luckily no train was passing through the section at the time when the landslide occurred, a Konkan Railway spokesperson said. The spokesperson said five to six long-distance trains were halted at various stations on the Konkan route, adding that efforts are underway to clear the route and restore services as soon as possible.



