Landslide on Pune-Mumbai railway track; railway traffic coming to Mumbai stopped

Due to land slide between Khandala and Lonavla, the train traffic from Pune to Mumbai has stopped. The work of removing the boulders has been completed and still the train is running one hour late. The railway administration has informed that the railway service will be restored soon.

Railway trains going from Pune towards Mumbai have been stopped at Khandala, Lonavla and various other railway stations. Meanwhile, trains coming from Mumbai towards Pune have been stopped at Karjat railway station. Although the work of removing the boulders has been completed, the traffic has not yet returned to normal. The railway administration has informed that it will take some more time for traffic to return to normal.