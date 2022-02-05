Lata Mangeshkar continues to be under aggressive therapy; currently tolerating procedures well

Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar is currently being treated under aggressive therapy and is tolerating the procedures well, updated Dr Pratit Samdani, who is treating the megastar at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital.

After previously recovering from COVID-19 and pneumonia, Mangeshkar was once again been put on ventilator support, due to her worsened condition.

Dr Pratit Samdani, who has been treating the Bharat Ratna recipient since then, shared that she is in the ICU ward and being treated under the aggressive therapy.

He also said that the singer is tolerating the procedures well at this moment.

For the unversed, Mangeshkar was admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital on January 8 after her diagnosis with COVID-19 and pneumonia.

She had recently been removed from the ventilator, as there had been an improvement in her health, though she was kept under medical observation in ICU.

The singer's team has been regularly sharing her health updates in order to dismiss any rumours.

Fondly called 'Nightingale of India', the legendary singer has recorded songs in over a thousand Hindi films and has sung many tracks in several Indian languages and foreign languages.

( With inputs from ANI )

