Latur: 15 students hospitalized after suspected food poisoning at ZP school

A day after 15 students of a Zilla Parishad school in Maharashtra’s Latur district suffered food poisoning symptoms, the headmaster was suspended on Wednesday, an official said.

The headmaster in charge of the school situated in Tondar, within the Udgir tehsil, has been suspended from their position, and a thorough investigation will be conducted. Additionally, the primary education officer has indicated that appropriate action will also be taken against the cook involved.

15 out of 87 students showed symptoms of food poisoning after eating khichdi and cooked gram. All of them were immediately admitted to the government hospital in Udgir for further treatment. The rest 72 students were examined and treated by the tehsil health officer in the school. The condition of all the students is stable after treatment, the officer added.