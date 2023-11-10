Latur: Civic body orders removal of banners put up on trees

The municipal body in Latur city, Maharashtra, has instructed the removal of banners, hoardings, and string lights attached to trees, emphasizing the need for compliance.

In a directive released on Thursday, the Latur Municipal Corporation urged businesses and traders to abstain from installing banners and hoardings. It further warned of stringent measures if these structures are not removed within the stipulated 15-day period.

Traders and shopkeepers are seen nailing trees to put up banners, boards and lights. Nailing trees or putting up iron plates on them is a serious matter, and legal action will be taken against violators, the official said.



