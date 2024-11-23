Latur Election Results 2024: Riteish Deshmukh's Older Brother Amit Leads in City , While Younger Dhiraj Trails in Rural

Latur, traditionally a Congress stronghold, is witnessing an interesting shift in the ongoing Maharashtra Assembly elections. Ramesh Kashiram Karad of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is currently leading in the race with 47,681 votes, closely followed by Dhiraj Vilasrao Deshmukh of the Indian National Congress (INC), who has secured 44,782 votes. The contest is still tight, and the final outcome remains uncertain as the counting progresses, with both candidates vying for the seat.

In contrast, in the Latur City Assembly race, Riteish Deshmukh's older brother Amit Vilasrao Deshmukh of the Indian National Congress is maintaining a strong lead over Archana Patil Chakurkar of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Deshmukh has garnered 33,987 votes, leading by a margin of 5,155 votes, while Chakurkar has secured 28,832 votes. Despite a close contest, Deshmukh’s lead remains significant, and he is poised to retain the seat as the counting continues.