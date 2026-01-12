Latur Municipal Election 2026: BJP Suspends Two Former Corporators, 17 Workers Over Indiscipline

During the municipal general elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party faced a major internal rebellion after several party members contested against official candidates, reported Maharashtra Times. While most rebels later withdrew their nominations, a few refused to step back, creating disciplinary concerns within the organisation. BJP city president Ajit Patil Kavhekar stated that strict action was inevitable to maintain party discipline. He confirmed that two former corporators and 17 party workers were identified for violating party norms by continuing their defiance despite repeated instructions from the leadership during the crucial election period, reported Maharashtra Times.

In an official statement, the party clarified that office-bearers are expected to follow party discipline, policies, and collective decisions at all times. However, the actions of the concerned leaders were found to be detrimental to organisational discipline and unity. According to Maharashtra Times, the matter was discussed in detail during a meeting of the party’s core committee. Following these deliberations, a unanimous decision was taken to terminate the primary membership of the identified leaders and remove them from all posts they were holding. The decision was taken in the larger interest of the party and implemented with immediate effect.

The statement further noted that the suspended leaders have been barred from the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Latur city district unit for a period of six years. The list of those suspended includes Ajay Kokate, Kishor Kawade, Sandeep Sonawane, Ashok Takatode, Dilip Belurkar, Dipak Kamble, Mahesh Zhanwar, Prithvisingh Bais, Shivsinh Sisodia, Shrikant Ranjankar, Vaibhav Banarse, Bharat Bhosale, Vishal Hawa Patil, Srinivas Landge, Ganesh Hedda, Sangeet Randale, Vallabh Vavre, and Vivek Salunke. The party reiterated its zero-tolerance approach towards indiscipline during elections.

Meanwhile, large-scale campaigning is underway for the Latur Municipal Corporation elections, with political parties and independent candidates organising rallies, processions, vehicle campaigns, and installing hoardings and banners across the city. As reported by Maharashtra Times, teams operating under the Model Code of Conduct, including the Flying Squad Team and Video Surveillance Team, are closely monitoring campaign activities. After verifying permissions, two cases were registered against unauthorised hoardings. Additionally, during the election period, the police and state excise department seized 1,462.25 litres of liquor worth ₹26.9 lakh, while preventive action was taken against 409 individuals to maintain law and order.