Latur: Police Arrest Odisha Man with 19 Kg Marijuana

Latur: Latur police arrested an Odisha man on Wednesday for transporting marijuana. The man, identified as Madhumangala Manaranjan Biswas, was caught with 19 kg of marijuana in his vehicle.

According to the police, Biswas was driving a Bolero jeep (OR 02 BA 3435) when he was stopped by a police patrol at Kawa Naka-Kanhare Chowk road in Latur. The police found 19 kg of marijuana (worth Rs 3.86 lakh) in a white bag in the jeep. Two mobile phones (worth Rs 16,000) and the jeep (worth Rs 5 lakh) were also seized.

The police have registered a case against Biswas under Section 20 (B) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. He has been remanded in police custody.

The police operation was carried out by a team led by Assistant Police Inspector Shrishail Mahadev Kole. The team included Police Sub-Inspectors Akram Momin, Ram Gaware, Damodar Mule, Dayanand Ardawad, Umakant Pawar, Rajendra Tekale, Dattatraya Shinde, Kathvate, Ranveer Deshmukh, Ravisan Jadhav, Shivaji Patil, Santosh Giri, Anil Kajjewad, Narayan Waghmare, Shiva Bhadole, and Somnath Khadke.