Latur: Police take preventive action to curb anti-social activities

In the city of Latur in Maharashtra, the police carried out an operation in a locality hosting coaching centers. The objective was to take preventive measures against anti-social activities, as confirmed by an official on Wednesday. The action was taken on Tuesday evening, he said.

More than 100 personnel drawn from four police stations carried out this sudden combing operation, he said. Police took preventive action against miscreants. Cases were registered under the Bombay Police Act against 32 people. Similarly, cases were also filed against 30 people under the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, inspector Dilip Sagar said.

Besides that, a total of 188 cases were registered under the Motor Vehicles Act and a fine of Rs 1.37 lakh was imposed, he said. Raids were also conducted at the nearby cafe shops, he added.

Latur city, renowned as an educational hub, attracts thousands of students from across the state who come here for their studies. The concentration of coaching centers results in a significant crowd in the vicinity. Exploiting this situation, incidents of anti-social activities such as eve-teasing, molestation, and robbery have witnessed an increase in the area, as indicated by the police.

