Latur: Security guard arrested for administering saline to patient

After a video went viral on social media, the police apprehended the security guard who was captured administering saline to a patient at Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical College and Hospital in Latur, a police official said.

Shabbir Shaikh, a 58-year-old resident of Wala village in Renapur tehsil, was admitted to ward number 21 of Vilasrao Deshmukh Government Medical College and Hospital in Latur on Friday due to injuries sustained in a scuffle. During his stay, a security guard named Shinde administered saline to Shaikh. However, the patient's relatives raised objections and reported the incident to the in-charge dean, Dr Uday Mohite. Meanwhile, the incident was captured in a video that subsequently became viral on social media.

Police inspector Premprakash Makode confirmed the authenticity of the video and stated that a probe committee consisting of Medical Superintendent Dr Sachin Jadhav, Dr Sushma Jadhav, and staff member Rajshree Harangule was established to investigate the incident. Within two days, the committee submitted its findings. Acting upon a complaint filed by the Medical Superintendent at Gandhi Chowk Police Station, a case was registered on Monday against nurse Reshma Jagtap and the security guard under Sections 308 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The guard has since been arrested.