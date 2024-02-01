Latur: Three Crushed to Death as Driver Loses Control Over Container

Nilanga (Latur): A youth, including two women, was crushed to death on the spot near Zari village on nilanga-Udgir state highway around 5.30 am on Thursday after the container overturned after the driver lost control. The accident was so severe that only blood could be seen at the spot. The deceased have been identified as Krishna Arjun Jadhav (19), Kasturbai Parmanand Jadhav (36), and Aksharbai Kishanrao Suryavanshi-Mirkalkar (50). Police said the container (DD01R9071) was coming towards Nilanga from Sakol-Kalga in the early hours of Thursday. The container came near Zari village on the nilanga-Udgir highway when the driver suddenly lost control of the vehicle. So the container overturned.

Meanwhile, Krishna Jadhav and his cousin Kasturbai Jadhav were on their way to the field on a two-wheeler (MH24 BV 2371) from near the container. Aksharbai Suryavanshi-Mirkalkar of the village was walking. All three were crushed to death on the spot as the container overturned on them. The bike was damaged. The container driver, Madhav Prabhu Ghodke (40), was seriously injured in the accident and has been admitted to Nilanga Sub-District Hospital for treatment. Police Patil Satyanarayan Patil, Gajanan Patil, Tanaji Birajdar, Dinkar Patil, Suresh Chavan, Sanjay Khot, Mahadev Khot, Raj Birajdar and others rushed to the spot and tried to help. Nilanga police station police inspector B.R. Shejal visited and conducted a panchnama and a case has been registered against the container driver.



Traffic on the route came to a standstill for nearly three hours as the container overturned on the highway itself. The police administration, with the help of two cranes and a JCB, cleared the container on the side of the road and smoothened the traffic. The post-mortem of the deceased was conducted at Nilanga Upazila Hospital and the last rites were performed in a somber atmosphere at Zari.