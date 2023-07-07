Latur: Zilla Parishad school students agitate over teachers’ shortage

In order to protest the lack of teachers, students at a Zilla Parishad school in the Ahmedpur tehsil of Maharashtra's Latur district held a sit-in protest.

ZP-run school at Andhori village has 213 students in classes 1 to 9 but only five teachers against the sanctioned strength of ten, said some parents during the agitation in front of the Zilla Parishad building here on Wednesday. There are no teachers for English, social science and science for some classes, they said.

Some parents have taken their children out of the school due to this situation, said Dinesh Suryawanshi, school management committee president.