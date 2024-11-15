Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Allegedly Planned to Kill Shraddha Walkar's Killer Aftab Poonawalla; Baba Siddique's Shooter Reveals Chilling Details

The Mumbai Police, investigating the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, have uncovered a startling connection to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang's alleged plans to target Aftab Poonawalla, the prime accused in the 2022 Shraddha Walkar murder case.

During interrogation, Shivakumar Gautam, also known as Shiva, the main accused in Siddique’s murder, revealed that Shubham Lonkar, a member of the Bishnoi gang, had discussed attacking Poonawalla. However, the gang reportedly decided against it due to the tight security surrounding Poonawalla.

A police official involved in the investigation stated, “Shiva disclosed that Shubham Lonkar and other senior members of the Bishnoi gang had considered targeting Aftab. This information has been shared with Delhi Police for enhanced security measures.”

Aftab Poonawalla is accused of killing his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar in May 2022 during an argument. He allegedly strangled her, dismembered her body into 35 pieces, and stored them in a refrigerator before disposing of them over 18 days at various locations in Delhi.