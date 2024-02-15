Legal Expert Ujjwal Nikam Weighs on the Potential Outcome of Vidhan Sabha Speaker's NCP MLA Disqualification Verdict

After Election Commission's verdict giving the NCP Name and Symbol to Ajit Pawar, the Speaker's decision on NCP MLA disqualification will be out today. Narvekar is likely to start reading the results soon. Senior legal expert Ujjwal Nikam weighed on the potential outcome of the result and different factors determining the speaker's verdict.

"Sharad Pawar should have immediately moved the Supreme Court seeking a stay on the Election Commission's decision declaring Ajit Pawar's group as the NCP. The picture would have looked different today," Nikam said. He also said that during the Shiv Sena's time, Narvekar had given a decision only on the results of the Election Commission.

While giving NCP and symbol to Ajit Pawar, the Election Commission had said that both the groups had violated the Constitution. Nikam said the reasoning was wrong according to him. The commission had also said that the two groups did not provide any evidence on the purpose of the NCP's constitution, which was also not being considered by the commission. Nikam said the results show that the commission had given its verdict depending on who was in control of the party organization.

Nikam said while deciding the disqualification petition, Speaker Rahul Narvekar, relied on the EC's verdict that it would be important to consider who was the party's front-runner when the NCP was united. Nikam also predicted that Narvekar's stand on the Shiv Sena MLA disqualification, which pleased everyone, is likely to continue in this instance as well.