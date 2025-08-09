Leopard Spotted in Satara: CCTV Captures Big Cat Trying to Attack Dog in Talgaon; Panic Among Residents

Villagers in Talgaon of Satara district in Maharashtra were in panic after a leopard was spotted near their residence on Thursday night, August 7. The big cat was captured on the CCTV camera installed in the area. The leopard is believed to have entered from a nearby forest area in search of food.

A CCTV video shows a leopard trying to attack a dog sleeping near the house. In a 45-second clip, it can be seen alerting the dog to wake up and start barking, sending the predator back into the forest. As per the information, the big cat ventured into a human settlement in search of prey and attempted to attack a dog.

CCTV Video of Leopard in Satara Village

News of the leopard’s presence has sparked panic among Talgaon residents. Frightened villagers informed the forest department, and a search for the leopard is currently underway.