“Let Disputes End”: Ajit Pawar’s Mother Ashatai Pawar Prays for Pawar Family Unity in New Year

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's mother, Ashatai Pawar, visited the revered Vitthal temple in Pandharpur today, where she expressed her heartfelt desire for unity within the Pawar family. Interacting with the media during her visit, she revealed that she had prayed to Lord Vitthal to resolve all family disputes and bring harmony back to their home.

This comes amidst growing speculation about a potential reconciliation between Ajit Pawar and NCP founder Sharad Pawar. Both leaders have hinted at the possibility of reuniting within the year, raising hopes of a truce in the split Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

The NCP has faced significant internal strife, with the party splitting into two factions that contested against each other in the recent Lok Sabha and assembly elections. Despite these challenges, the NCP performed well in the assembly polls, sparking discussions about a possible reunification.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's meeting with Sharad Pawar in Delhi during the latter's birthday celebrations further fueled these rumors. While the meeting stirred mixed reactions in political circles, it hinted at the possibility of mending ties between the two camps.

Ashatai’s Message for the New Year

On the occasion of the New Year, Ashatai Pawar extended her wishes to the people, expressing her hope that 2025 would be a year of goodwill and resolution. She also voiced her desire to see Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar set aside their differences and work together once again.

Jalgaon Incident: Political Dispute Escalates

In a separate incident, tensions flared in Jalgaon’s Paladhi area after a dispute involving Gulabrao Patal’s driver honking a horn. The situation escalated into a significant ruckus, prompting authorities to impose a curfew in the region.