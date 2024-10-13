"Let Mahayuti Announce Their CM Face First, Then...": Uddhav Thackeray on MVA's Chief Ministerial Candidate

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Uddhav Thackeray stated on Sunday that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will reveal its chief ministerial candidate after the Mahayuti alliance, which comprises the BJP, NCP, and the Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena.

Speaking at a joint press conference, Thackeray criticized the BJP, saying, “BJP's condition is so bad that they are forced to contest under the leadership of thieves and traitors. Let Mahayuti announce their CM face first; then we will let you all know who our CM face is.”

Thackeray also condemned the Maharashtra government over the killing of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui, expressing concerns about the actions of the Shinde administration. “Whether it is the arrest of the accused in Baba Siddique's murder or the encounter of Akshay Shinde (the rape accused), suspicions are being raised on every act of this government, and this is not a good thing,” he said. He added that the government is monitoring the opposition while ignoring criminals.

The assembly elections in Maharashtra are expected to be held later this year.