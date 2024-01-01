Let the People Decide: Jayant Patil Responds to Shinde Group's Criticisms

Political turmoil continues in Maharashtra as the much-anticipated cabinet expansion remains stalled. Sanjay Shirsat, a Shinde faction MLA, recently made explosive accusations against Jayant Patil, state president of Sharad Pawar's NCP group. Shirsat claimed that Patil's potential defection to the BJP was holding up the cabinet expansion, causing frustration and dissatisfaction among various parties.

"It's going on like this," Shirsat stated, referring to perceived disloyalty within political factions. "People who seem to be mentally here and physically there are also here." He called for those making such statements to provide explanations, echoing a sentiment expressed earlier by Patil himself.

Patil, however, dismissed Shirsat's claims as mere "big issues raised when people pay more attention to a person." He asserted that the public would decide whom to trust come election time, indicating confidence in his own loyalty to the NCP. The cabinet expansion delay stems from a complex web of discontent. Shinde group members like Shirsat, disgruntled by receiving lesser positions after the initial expansion, are eager for further reshuffling. The BJP, meanwhile, seeks a greater share of ministerial portfolios. Additionally, the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP reportedly harbors its own aspirations.

Shirsat specifically pointed fingers at Patil, alleging that his potential dalliance with the BJP had frozen the expansion process. "We had a discussion about going together with the MLA and we all had to meet Sharad Pawar," Shirsat said, implying that Patil had proposed an alliance with the BJP before ultimately remaining with the NCP. With accusations flying and discontent simmering, the fate of the cabinet expansion remains uncertain. The public, as Patil suggests, will ultimately be the jury, watching as political maneuvering unfolds in the lead-up to the next election.

Today, MLA Jayant Patil performed a ceremonial kalash (pitcher) worship at the Lord Rama temple located within the Rajarambapu Patil Cooperative Sugar Factory in Islampur. Speaking on the occasion, Patil mentioned the construction of the Rama temple in Ayodhya, indicating widespread support across the country and emphasizing the temple's significance. However, Patil expressed hesitance about visiting Ayodhya due to the expected crowds. He emphasized that once the temple is inaugurated, people will focus on their work. Patil stressed that everyone's political roles are different and that he doesn't see any political gain in this temple's construction."