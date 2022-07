"Let's have mid-term polls and everything will be clear" says Sanjay Raut

Party leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said, "We are confident of winning 100 seats as Shiv Sena ... Uddhav Thackeray had said let's have mid-term polls and everything will be clear ... who will win & who will lose."

Earlier, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut questioned the state's new government formed by Eknath Shinde and said the group cannot claim to be the original Sena. After the revolt of Shinde Shiv Sena has expelled the leader and made Ajay Chaudhary the group leader.

While, Eknath Shinde-led government’s floor test, Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narvekar has reinstated Shinde as the Shiv Sena legislature party leader. Speaking on the same, Raut said these MLAs (of the Shinde group) should ask themselves some questions.

Eknath Shinde-led government on Monday reached the majority mark of 164 in the Maharashtra Assembly. The trust vote for the Shinde-led government sworn in on June 30 after the collapse of the 31-month-old Maha Vikas Aghadi regime comes on the second day of the two-day Special Session of the Assembly convened by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on July 3-4.