Letter with forged signature of Thane collector sent to police commissioner

In Thane city, Maharashtra, the police have filed a case following the issuance of a fraudulent letter under the name of the district collector, according to an official on Thursday.

The letter was addressed to the Thane police commissioner, the official said terming its content provocative.

The letterhead, signature and rubber stamp of the Thane district collector in the letter were found to be falsified, the official said. A case was registered on Wednesday under Indian Penal Code sections, including 465 (forgery) and 505 (statements conducing to public mischief), the official said, adding that no arrests have been made yet.