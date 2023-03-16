Light showers in Mumbai and parts of state brings relief from heat wave and increases crop loss potential

On Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported light showers in Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra. The rains have the potential to aggravate crop losses across the state.

The rains come after the city recorded the highest temperature of the season earlier this week—39.4 degrees Celsius—and at a time when the state has seen an increase in influenza cases and viral infections.

"Most of central Maharashtra reported thunder and rain. Raigad also reported light rain," the IMD said.

The temperature in the city was 27 degrees Celsius on Thursday morning, with 82% humidity. The Regional Weather Forecasting Centre (RMC) forecast rain or thundershowers in Mumbai on Thursday afternoon or evening. Mumbai and parts of Maharashtra experienced light rain. According to the RMC's prediction, Mumbai citizens can expect cloudy skies for the rest of the week.