Lightning strike kills two farm workers in Bhandara district

Since Monday morning, Bhandara district has been experiencing rainfall. Tragically, two agricultural workers lost their lives when they were struck by lightning at Waghbodi Shivara in Bhandara taluka. The unfortunate incident occurred around 2 pm on Tejram Badole's farm in Waghbodi.

The individuals who lost their lives have been identified as Yadavrao Arjun Shahare (aged 65) from Vidyanagar, Bhandara, and Ramesh Shravan Ambade (aged 52). Despite the ongoing kharif season, heavy rainfall began while the fields were already suffering. Seeking shelter from the rain, the two labourers took cover under a large tree in the field. Tragically, lightning struck the tree, resulting in the immediate death of both labourers.