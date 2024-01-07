Liquor ban in maoist-affected district of Gadchiroli will not be lifted, says Devendra Fadnavis

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday assured a delegation led by Dr Abhay Bang that liquor ban in the maoist-affected district of Gadchiroli will not be lifted in any situation.The ban has been in force in the tribal-dominated district for over three decades, but Dr Bang, a co-founder of SEARCH, told Fadnavis that a liquor production unit is about to start operations in the district.‘Zilla Darumukti Sanghatana’, led by Dr Bang, made the charge after meeting Fadnavis, the district guardian minister, who was there to attend the meeting of the District Planning and Development Council (DPDC).

Later, during an interaction with media, Dr Bang claimed that the foundation stone of the liquor production unit, where mahua flowers will be used, was performed by the government in the backward district in a clandestine manner.The Padma Shri awardee also shot a letter to Fadnavis reminding him that he had himself promised in both houses of legislature on December 11 that ‘Gadchiroli would not have any liquor factory’.Dr Bang said the Deputy CM was handed over 1,031 proposals demanding cancellation of permission to what he says is a liquor production unit. The proposals have signatures of 57,896 people from 842 villages, 117 wards, 10 tribal area assemblies, taluka federations and 53 college-going youths.Fadnavis reiterated that no such factory is being set up in Gadchiroli.The delegation led by Bang comprised Devaji Tofa, chief tribal leader of Gram Swarajya from Mendha, former MLA Hiraman Varkhede and others. “Before the Lok Sabha and assembly polls of 2019, all candidates had told voters that they support total prohibition. The public will not support anyone who breaks this promise,” they warned.The delegation said that many years back the state had successfully started project ‘Muktipath’ for complete elimination of alcohol and tobacco in Gadchirol district.