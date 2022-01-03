List of vaccination centres and guidelines for 15-18 aged teenagers, in Mumbai

Ahead of the rise in covid cases, the center has decided to vaccinate teenagers aged 15-18 from Monday. And only the doses of ‘Covaxin’ will be given to this age group.

Mumbai's civic body BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also started the vaccination campaign for 15-18 age teenagers, with several guidelines and also listed the names of CVCs that will administer vaccine doses.

Complete list of vaccine centers for young adults in the city of Mumbai:

Richardson and Cruddas Centre, Byculla Ward E

NESCO jumbo centre Phase 1, Goregaon (E) Ward P/S

NSCI Dome Jumbo Facility, Worli Ward G/S

BKC Jumbo Covid Centre, Bandra Ward H/E

Kanjurmarg C and G Jumbo Centre Ward S

Malad Jumbo Covid Centre Ward P/N

Mulund R and C Jumbo Covid Centre – 1 Ward T

Dahisar Jumbo Centre, Dahisar Ward R/N

Somaiya Jumbo Centre, Sion Ward F/N

Dr. Babasaheb Memorial GH, Byulla (State) Ward E

Vaccination guidelines for the 15-18 age group:

Children born in or before 2007 are eligible.

School ID/Aadhaar card mandatory.

Parents are requested to accompany children. BMC school students will be accompanied by teachers.

Covaxin will be administered.

Both on-site & offline registration facility available.

Register through existing accounts (parents) or self-made accounts on Cowin.

Vaccination for kids between ages 15-18 will be available from tomorrow.

Detailed guidelines and list of dedicated centres can be found here: pic.twitter.com/KjLG9Kxcnw — माझी Mumbai, आपली BMC (@mybmc) January 2, 2022

The government has also urged the parents to give vaccines to their children's and it is all safe.



