List of vaccination centres and guidelines for 15-18 aged teenagers, in Mumbai

Ahead of the rise in covid cases, the center has decided to vaccinate teenagers aged 15-18 from Monday. And ...
Ahead of the rise in covid cases, the center has decided to vaccinate teenagers aged 15-18 from Monday. And only the doses of ‘Covaxin’ will be given to this age group.
Mumbai's civic body BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also started the vaccination campaign for 15-18 age teenagers, with several guidelines and also listed the names of CVCs that will administer vaccine doses.
Complete list of vaccine centers for young adults in the city of Mumbai:
Richardson and Cruddas Centre, Byculla Ward E
NESCO jumbo centre Phase 1, Goregaon (E) Ward P/S
NSCI Dome Jumbo Facility, Worli Ward G/S
BKC Jumbo Covid Centre, Bandra Ward H/E
Kanjurmarg C and G Jumbo Centre Ward S
Malad Jumbo Covid Centre Ward P/N
Mulund R and C Jumbo Covid Centre – 1 Ward T
Dahisar Jumbo Centre, Dahisar Ward R/N
Somaiya Jumbo Centre, Sion Ward F/N
Dr. Babasaheb Memorial GH, Byulla (State) Ward E
Vaccination guidelines for the 15-18 age group:
Children born in or before 2007 are eligible.
School ID/Aadhaar card mandatory.
Parents are requested to accompany children. BMC school students will be accompanied by teachers.
Covaxin will be administered.
Both on-site & offline registration facility available.
Register through existing accounts (parents) or self-made accounts on Cowin.
The government has also urged the parents to give vaccines to their children's and it is all safe.
