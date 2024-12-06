Live Streaming Mahaparinirvan Diwas: Large Crowd Gather At Chaityabhoomi to Pay Tribute to Dr. BR Ambedkar

Thousands are expected to gather at Chaityabhumi and Shivaji Park in Dadar today to pay their respects and seek darshan of Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar on his death anniversary, Mahaparinirwan Din. A series of events have been organized at Chaityabhumi, with a large turnout anticipated. This year’s Mahaparinirwan Din marks the 66th death anniversary of Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution.

The Mumbai civic body, transport department, and police have made extensive arrangements to ensure the smooth observance of the day. The number of visitors to Ambedkar’s resting place has been steadily increasing since Saturday, and a surge in footfall is expected today.

The civic administration BMC has set up several facilities at Chaityabhumi, including large screens displaying highlights of Dr. Ambedkar's life. Cultural events and musical performances honoring one of India's most prominent figures have also been arranged. For the first time, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is providing food to over 50,000 attendees. Additionally, the BMC will release a book detailing significant events from Ambedkar's life, along with a brief biography.



