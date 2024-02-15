LMOTY 2024: Isha Ambani Honored as Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year Award

Isha Ambani, Director of Reliance Retail, was awarded the prestigious 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' special award, recognizing her outstanding achievements in various fields. The ceremony, which took place in Mumbai, saw the presence of Reliance Industries Limited Chairman Mukesh Ambani.

A graduate of Yale University with dual degrees in Psychology and South Asian Studies, Isha Ambani furthered her education with an MBA from Stanford University. At 32 years old, she has played a pivotal role in driving the expansion of Reliance Retail, with a focus on enhancing customer service and expanding its digital footprint. Under her leadership, Reliance Retail has seen significant growth, with notable developments in e-commerce through platforms like Ajio.

Beyond her corporate endeavors, Isha Ambani is deeply involved in philanthropic activities through the Reliance Foundation. She champions various initiatives related to art, culture, education, and women's empowerment, both in India and internationally. Notably, she has been instrumental in the establishment and operation of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Center, launched in Mumbai in 2023.

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year aims to celebrate the outstanding achievements of individuals who have left an indelible mark on Maharashtra and beyond. Over the years, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Sushil Kumar Shinde, and Nita Ambani have been a part of the jury panel. The selection process for the LMOTY awards involves editorial meetings, public voting, and evaluation by a jury.In addition to the main awards, LMOTY also gives special honors on individuals who have made exceptional contributions to society. Past recipients include Pratibha Patil, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aamir Khan, among others, whose exemplary achievements have inspired millions.