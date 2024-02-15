LMOTY 2024: Next Maharashtra Chief Minister To Emerge From Grand Alliance, Says Devendra Fadnavis

The grand 'Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' awards ceremony, renowned as the most prominent event in Maharashtra, took place in Mumbai, the state's capital, at the iconic Gateway of India venue. Concurrently, a significant 'maha-interview' was conducted featuring BJP leader and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis, who addressed all queries with candor and clarity. Among the topics discussed was the speculation regarding the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra, on which Fadnavis offered insights.

Amidst fervent speculation from various quarters within the political arena, the discourse regarding the next Chief Minister of Maharashtra has intensified. Notably, assertions from the state president and BJP supporters advocate for Devendra Fadnavis, while Eknath Shinde's followers are vocal about his candidacy. Similarly, Ajit Pawar's cadre express confidence in his leadership. However, amidst these diverse opinions and robust support bases, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis made a significant statement asserting that the upcoming Chief Minister will emerge from the Grand Alliance.

Fadnavis mentioned that when their leaders endorse him for the chief minister position, their supporters are pleased. Similarly, Eknath Shinde's speeches about Ajit Pawar or Fadnavis becoming chief minister may receive applause from Shiv Sena members, but it lacks enthusiasm. Overall, there's a consensus within their party that Shinde desires the chief minister role, while Ajit Pawar's supporters advocate for him. Nonetheless, a collective decision will be made by all three parties, with significant input from the central leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year aims to celebrate the outstanding achievements of individuals who have left an indelible mark on Maharashtra and beyond. Over the years, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Sushil Kumar Shinde, and Nita Ambani have been a part of the jury panel. The selection process for the LMOTY awards involves editorial meetings, public voting, and evaluation by a jury.In addition to the main awards, LMOTY also gives special honors on individuals who have made exceptional contributions to society. Past recipients include Pratibha Patil, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aamir Khan, among others, whose exemplary achievements have inspired millions.