LMOTY 2024: Ranbir Kapoor Clinches Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year in Entertainment Category

The Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year award stands as the most prestigious and revered honor in Maharashtra. It serves as a tribute to individuals who make significant contributions to the state's development. Each year, exceptional individuals and organizations in fields such as public service, agriculture, education, administration, medicine, industry, and politics are recognized with this distinguished award. This year in the entertainment category Ranbir Kapoor was honored with Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year' award. Ranbir was felicitated by veteran actor Jitendra.

Ranbir Kapoor entered the entertainment industry in 2007 with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Saawariya. Since then he has bowled us over with his impeccable and memorable performances. The biggest superstar of his generation Kapoor’s journey as an actor can be summed up in a single sentence – From Barfi to Animal, from Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani to Sanju, from Sanju to Brahmastra – he has succeeded in performing and bringing the audience to the cinema hall across genres including his last release Animal, a crime action drama, which emerged as one of the highest grossing Hindi movies of 2023. The Sandeep Vanga directorial cemented Ranbir's staus as Bollywood's next superstar.

Lokmat Maharashtrian of the Year aims to celebrate the outstanding achievements of individuals who have left an indelible mark on Maharashtra and beyond. Over the years, Piyush Goyal, Nitin Gadkari, Sushil Kumar Shinde, and Nita Ambani have been a part of the jury panel. The selection process for the LMOTY awards involves editorial meetings, public voting, and evaluation by a jury. In addition to the main awards, LMOTY also gives special honors on individuals who have made exceptional contributions to society. Past recipients include Pratibha Patil, Amitabh Bachchan, and Aamir Khan, among others, , whose exemplary achievements have inspired millions.



