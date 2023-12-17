Local train services between Karjat-Badlapur severely disrupted - Details inside

Central Railways suburban services between Karjat and Badlapur on the down line have faced severe disruption following a broken overhead equipment bracket arm near Bhivpuri. The incident occurred on Sunday morning, leading to multiple delays and detentions in the affected section.

At 07:23 am, a Karjat to CSMT suburban train came to a sudden halt due to the broken bracket arm. Subsequently, at 07:30 am, the overhead equipment power was shut off to facilitate repair work. As a result, trains on the Karjat to Badlapur Up section towards Kalyan are temporarily non-operational, while Down Kalyan to Karjat section trains continue to run.

Karjat to Bhivpuri section-



S16 Karjat to CSMT suburban local train detained at km 98/36 at 07.23 hrs due to OHE BRAKET ARM BROKEN.



OHE POWER kept OFF at 07.30 hrs for repair work. Will be attended soon. — DRM Mumbai CR (@drmmumbaicr) December 17, 2023

The Karjat to CSMT local train has been held up in the Karjat-Bhivpuri section, causing inconvenience to commuters. Another Karjat to CSMT local train has been detained in Karjat. The disruption also affects the 11010 Pune to CSMT Sinhgad Express, which is facing detention near Karjat.

Passengers are urged to stay informed about the situation and plan their journeys accordingly. Restoration work is actively underway, and authorities are working diligently to resolve the issue at the earliest.