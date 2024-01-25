'Locha' in Your Brain: Prakash Ambedkar Slams Nana Patole, Says Confusion in MVA Alliance Decisions Over LS Seat-Sharing

In a scathing letter addressed to Nana Patole, the President of the Maharashtra Congress, Prakash Ambedkar, leader of the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi (VBA), has raised serious concerns over the confusion surrounding alliance decisions within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The letter, laden with pointed criticisms, highlights a lack of clarity and authority in the decision-making process, accusing Patole of playing "mind games" with the people of Maharashtra.

On the one hand, AICC In-charge for Maharashtra, Ramesh Chennithala, publicly declared during a press conference on January 23 that the Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi would be included in the MVA once the Lok Sabha election dates are announced, said Ambedkar in a letter. However, on the other hand, Ambedkar notes that Patole has independently posted an invitation, raising questions about the authenticity of the decision-making process.

Prakash Ambedkar's Letter

The question raised by Ambedkar in his letter revolves around whether the AICC or the Congress high command has officially granted Nana Patole the authority to make decisions related to coalition and alliance matters in Maharashtra. There is a need for clarity and transparency in the decision-making hierarchy within the MVA.

In a press conference held in Aurangabad, the VBA's Chief Spokesperson, Siddharth Mokle, unequivocally stated that any invitation to the VBA must be signed by the presidents of the respective parties in the Maha Vikas Agadhi – Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena), Sharad Pawar (NCP), and Mallikarjun Kharge (Congress). Ambedkar insists that for the sake of respect and clarity, any future invitation should adhere to these conditions.

However, Ambedkar stated that the VBA is open to attending a meeting if invited by influential figures such as Ramesh Chennithala, Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, or Mallikarjun Kharge. The conditions remain that the invitation must be respectful and carry the signatures of the presidents of the respective parties in the MVA.

On Thursday, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) extended an invitation to Prakash Ambedkar for seat-sharing discussions in Maharashtra ahead of the upcoming Lok Sabha Elections. The meeting between the two political entities is scheduled at the Trident Hotel in Mumbai today.