COVID-19: Lockdown again in Maha? state govt soon to take decision, says Vijay Wadettivar

The growing number of covid patients in the state has raised concerns among the administration. The number of patients has been increasing rapidly since the omicron variant was found in India. As Maharashtra has the highest number of patients, the government is planning to take drastic steps.

Minister Vijay Wadettiwar has warned that restrictions may be imposed in Maharashtra as well. Vijay Wadettiwar said that the decision has been taken to close schools and colleges in West Bengal. If the number of patients increases in Maharashtra, the same situation will arise here. Discussions have also taken place with Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. He will decide on the restrictions. One of the options is to set up containment zones in some places in the state. Care will be taken not to crowd. The Chief Minister is also serious about the congestion in the railways. This will be discussed at a meeting of the Cabinet and the Task Force. A decision is expected, he said.

Vaccination has also started for students above 15 years of age. The third wave of corona has hit. The number of patients has reached 10,000. The administration is ready to expedite the vaccination of children. A campaign has been launched to ensure that no student escape vaccination. Parents have been urged to get their children vaccinated by keeping away the misconception about vaccination. Vijay Vadettiwar said that the stock of vaccine will not be reduced due to the planning done by the administration.